Cumberland Partners Ltd Boosts Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

NYSE OTIS traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.60. The stock had a trading volume of 23,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,105. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.11. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

