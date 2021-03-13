Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $568,000 Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Open Text were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 134.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,585,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,942,000 after buying an additional 3,202,874 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,203,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,644 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter worth about $35,732,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,644,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,720,000 after purchasing an additional 694,622 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 41.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,249,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,020,000 after purchasing an additional 662,374 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OTEX shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Open Text from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

OTEX traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $47.63. 35,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,151. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $29.11 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.2008 dividend. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

