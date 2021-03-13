Cumberland Partners Ltd Takes $362,000 Position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $757,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,243,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000.

Shares of BATS NUSC traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.47. 104,471 shares of the company traded hands. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.98.

