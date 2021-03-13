CustomContractNetwork Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $339.00 (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 1,652.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 13th. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CustomContractNetwork has a total market capitalization of $999,394.82 and $339.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded 146% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CustomContractNetwork alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.11 or 0.00371851 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000161 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000591 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Coin Profile

CustomContractNetwork (CRYPTO:CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken. The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network. The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CustomContractNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CustomContractNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.