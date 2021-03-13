CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.45-0.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $484-496 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $490.49 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.45-0.64 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered CyberArk Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.07.

Shares of CYBR opened at $145.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $169.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,075.58 and a beta of 1.37.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

