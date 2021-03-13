Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) Insider Gary Comb Purchases 200,000 Shares

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) insider Gary Comb purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.26 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,000.00 ($37,142.86).

Gary Comb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Gary Comb acquired 200,000 shares of Cyprium Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$49,000.00 ($35,000.00).

About Cyprium Metals

Cyprium Metals Limited identifies, evaluates, and explores for mineral properties in Australia and Canada. The company primarily explores for copper deposits. It owns a 80% interest in the Cue copper project located in the Murchison region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Arc Exploration Limited and changed its name to Cyprium Metals Limited in June 2019.

