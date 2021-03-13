Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cytosorbents in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cytosorbents from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ CTSO opened at $8.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cytosorbents has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.96 million, a P/E ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 297.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 670.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

