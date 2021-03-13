D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires New Shares in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,640,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 1,204.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 466,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 430,968 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Gold Resource by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,822,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after buying an additional 327,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gold Resource by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,583,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,632,000 after buying an additional 157,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Gold Resource by 454.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 161,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 132,314 shares during the period. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

In other Gold Resource news, Director Alex G. Morrison purchased 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $47,793.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,694.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $2.84 on Friday. Gold Resource Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20. The company has a market cap of $211.41 million, a P/E ratio of -283.72 and a beta of 1.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.0033 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

GORO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Gold Resource to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GORO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.