D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 834 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 31.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,052.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

