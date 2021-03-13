D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys Shares of 5,400 Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of NIO by 1,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The company has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.73) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.