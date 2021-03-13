D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,884 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the third quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 854.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. New Residential Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NRZ. BTIG Research began coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.