D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 36.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $95.75 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.62.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $249,500.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $996,693.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,024.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,525 shares of company stock worth $4,896,340. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.70.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

