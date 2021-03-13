D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $248,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 652 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 16.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 15.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,094 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $395.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.18. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $423.74. The company has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. Intuit’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.05.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.