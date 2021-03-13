D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $299,000 in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,256,000 after buying an additional 1,224,471 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $857,573,000 after purchasing an additional 542,623 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $180,041,000 after buying an additional 35,817 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,227,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,612,000 after buying an additional 335,535 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 923,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,503,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on IFF. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $135.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $143.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.90.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.