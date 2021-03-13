D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 16,500 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,830 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $68.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.60 and its 200 day moving average is $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $72.98.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. Western Digital’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

