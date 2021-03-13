D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 356 Shares of SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000.

Shares of ROKT stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.29. SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $41.82.

