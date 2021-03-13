D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes $211,000 Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NARI. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

NARI has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Inari Medical from $94.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

In related news, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 216,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $15,425,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,941,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 283,372 shares in the company, valued at $20,076,906.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,046,010 shares of company stock worth $84,183,172 over the last ninety days.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $116.15 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $127.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.90.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.49 million. The business’s revenue was up 144.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

