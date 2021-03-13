D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $544.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.72. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.07.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.