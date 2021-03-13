D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $105.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.15.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $80.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,038. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,970 shares of company stock valued at $787,334. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.