DA Davidson Raises Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target to $22.00

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLAR. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Clarus stock opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. Clarus has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $562.85 million, a PE ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 413.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

