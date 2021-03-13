Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 5,300 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,209 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,835 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,045,897,000 after purchasing an additional 30,976 shares during the period. Swedbank increased its holdings in VMware by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $704,721,000 after acquiring an additional 855,559 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in VMware by 4,464.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $13,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,131 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $466,976,000 after acquiring an additional 536,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in VMware by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,356,476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $330,519,000 after acquiring an additional 249,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VMW opened at $145.84 on Thursday. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $161.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.14.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. As a group, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.65.

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

