Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDOC. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $644,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,001 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,444,000 after acquiring an additional 996,628 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,118,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $423,543,000 after acquiring an additional 673,852 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,321,910 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $264,329,000 after acquiring an additional 310,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC traded down $6.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.06. 30,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,790,633. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of -139.00 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.91.

In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 4,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $799,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,744.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,193 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $224,462.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,587.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,141 shares of company stock valued at $64,075,898. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

