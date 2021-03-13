Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 50,768 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 522.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,768 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNAP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Snap by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 21,679 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Snap by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 409,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after buying an additional 237,667 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Snap by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 163,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Huber Research raised shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.21.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,013.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $379,005.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250,884 shares in the company, valued at $12,659,606.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $55.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average is $43.64. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.