Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $703,000 Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 72.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 26.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 0.7% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 96,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Vipshop by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vipshop by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Vipshop by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 19,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VIPS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CLSA cut Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

VIPS traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $41.81. 22,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,225,359. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $42.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

