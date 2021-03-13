Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,400 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth about $6,540,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth about $5,863,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Pinduoduo by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth about $24,643,000.

PDD stock opened at $148.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The stock has a market cap of $181.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.79 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.89 and its 200 day moving average is $132.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PDD. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.84.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

