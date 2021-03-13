Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 115 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Shares of ARW stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,096. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.49 and a 200 day moving average of $91.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $108.27.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 26,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $2,720,142.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,201.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 57,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $6,046,199.76. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.