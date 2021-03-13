Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases New Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,470 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.19.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total value of $662,098.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,311.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total transaction of $1,489,281.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,596,869.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SIVB opened at $529.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $497.03 and a 200 day moving average of $362.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $550.40. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.