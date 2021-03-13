Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Raises Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned about 0.08% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

VYMI stock opened at $65.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.24. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $65.75.

