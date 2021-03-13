Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Raises Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $1,125,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $2,438,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,049,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,913,000 after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $395.91 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $427.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $379.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.85.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

