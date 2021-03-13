Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 10,000 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,099 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,858 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.24.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $5.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.27. The stock had a trading volume of 26,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $200.19.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total transaction of $526,157.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,625.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,483 shares of company stock worth $7,784,123 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

