Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 370,000 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 99.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 370,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 307.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.66. The stock had a trading volume of 14,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.79. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $75.93. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

