Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 66,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR opened at $74.68 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

DAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.27.

In related news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,796.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

