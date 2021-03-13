Databroker Tops One Day Trading Volume of $63.00 (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 87.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded 59.9% higher against the dollar. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $63.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for $0.0349 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00050594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.15 or 0.00675404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001274 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00066082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00037610 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00025326 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 coins. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

