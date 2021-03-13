DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Trading 7.5% Higher

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA)’s share price traded up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.91 and last traded at $3.87. 168,869 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 850,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

The stock has a market cap of $99.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 474.13% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $19.84 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DAVIDsTEA stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of DAVIDsTEA at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile (NASDAQ:DTEA)

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes.

