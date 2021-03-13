Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp II’s (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) Quiet Period Will End on March 16th

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp II’s (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, March 16th. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp II had issued 35,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp II’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:DCRNU opened at $10.31 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp II has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $11.89.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp II

There is no company description available for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II.

