DECENT Price Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 13th. DECENT has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $865.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0322 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DECENT has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.69 or 0.00241172 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011776 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009701 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00056316 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.98 or 0.02288484 BTC.

DECENT Coin Profile

DECENT (DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2017. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DECENT

