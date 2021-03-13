Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $434.63 Million

Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) will announce $434.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $402.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $465.30 million. Deckers Outdoor posted sales of $374.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.20 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.00.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $144,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,386 shares in the company, valued at $7,644,815.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,787,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,809,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,870 shares of company stock valued at $9,125,104. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.26. The stock had a trading volume of 205,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,072. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.50. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $78.70 and a twelve month high of $340.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

