Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,058 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,182 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,576 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,117 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 46.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,245,000 after purchasing an additional 659,224 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,201,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,443,000 after purchasing an additional 554,748 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.29. The stock had a trading volume of 12,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,157. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $89.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.40.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $19,895,226.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,722,219.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,070,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,169,565 shares of company stock worth $87,192,186 in the last ninety days. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

