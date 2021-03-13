Denise L. Jackson Sells 2,000 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $153,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,223.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AMN opened at $77.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average of $66.42. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $89.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

AMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. FMR LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 35,522 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 45.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 233.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 121.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

