Dennis Suskind Sells 4,769 Shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Stock

Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Director Dennis Suskind sold 4,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $210,026.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dennis Suskind also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Navistar International alerts:

On Tuesday, January 19th, Dennis Suskind sold 2,500 shares of Navistar International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $109,900.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of Navistar International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00.

Navistar International stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.12. Navistar International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Navistar International Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the fourth quarter worth $28,103,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the fourth quarter worth $36,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.72.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.