Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) EVP Sells $372,687.48 in Stock

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $372,687.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,786.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DENN opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.01, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. Denny’s Co. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. On average, analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the third quarter valued at $23,900,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 31.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,870 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 21.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,190,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,829 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at $9,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

DENN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.22.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

