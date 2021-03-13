DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,638 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.23% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $26,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XRAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.47.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $62.27 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $62.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.74, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.88.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

