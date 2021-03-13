DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CFO Sells $144,415.44 in Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,886 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $144,415.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DMTK opened at $53.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average of $26.81. DermTech, Inc. has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DermTech by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DermTech by 60.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on DMTK. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DermTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

