Desjardins Comments on Stella-Jones Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stella-Jones in a report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

SJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Laurentian upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$47.50 to C$51.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating, Stella-Jones currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.66.

Shares of Stella-Jones stock opened at C$49.38 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$23.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.54. The firm has a market cap of C$3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 19.63%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

Featured Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.