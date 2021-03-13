Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target to $33.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Shares of UNFI opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.51. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in United Natural Foods by 7.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 20,732 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.