Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMIZF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Meliá Hotels International stock opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72. Meliá Hotels International has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $8.90.

Meliá Hotels International Company Profile

MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 388 business units in 40 countries, as well as one hundred thousand rooms under the Gran MeliÃ¡, Paradisus Resorts, ME by MeliÃ¡, MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by MeliÃ¡, Sol by MeliÃ¡, TRYP by Wyndham, and circle by Melia brand names.

