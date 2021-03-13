Deutsche eMark (DEM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7,011.00

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 26.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $7,011.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0215 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000046 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.