Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €52.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €49.23 ($57.92).

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €45.06 ($53.01) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €42.17 and its 200-day moving average is €40.48.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

