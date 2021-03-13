Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €19.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.60 ($28.94) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €19.99 ($23.52).

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €16.49 ($19.39) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €14.76. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.33).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

