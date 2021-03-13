DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Short Interest Update

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the February 11th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$7.25 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

